(FOX40.COM) — It’s no secret that California is considered by many to be the movie capital of the world.

Southern California hosts Hollywood and many major movie studios while Northern California has seen a fair share of movies filmed in the region over the years, and another potential blockbuster could be added to that list soon.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros is beginning production on an “untitled film” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn. Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed “Boogie Nights” and “There Will Be Blood,” has been asked to direct the film.

The Press Democrat reports that the movie will be filmed in Eureka, which is a Northern California city that is located about 300 miles north of Sacramento.

Anderson also wrote the script for the movie and will have a role as a producer, the entertainment platform added.

“We have learned that it is a contemporary setting and it is the most commercial one [Paul Thomas Anderson] has attempted, with commensurate budget,” Deadline wrote.

It continued, “[The movie] came out of a relationship that Warner Bros Picture Group co-chairs/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy built making [Anderson’s] last film, “Licorice Pizza”, while they ran MGM. That film got three Oscar noms for Best Picture, and Best Screenplay and Best Director for [Anderson].”

This movie news comes as residents of Sacramento are also anticipating the release of a movie titled “Sacramento,” which is set to star Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine, and completed filming in May.