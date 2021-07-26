New poll says nearly 2 in 3 Californians will avoid unvaccinated friends, colleagues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new study says that 62% of vaccinated Californians will avoid friends and colleagues who are unvaccinated.

The study, conducted my MyBioSource.com, shows that 37% of Californians also support incentivizing people through either money or gifts to get vaccinated as well.

According to the study, 40% of people also said they would be prepared to end relationships with unvaccinated friends, 37% think unvaccinated people should be required to sit separately on public transport and 46% think public venues should have separate operating hours for unvaccinated people.

An interactive map of nationwide results can be found by clicking or tapping here.