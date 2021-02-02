New poll shows Gov. Newsom’s approval ratings are declining as Faulconer announces gubernatorial bid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Moderate Republican and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday he is officially running for California governor to try to replace Gavin Newsom.

“It’s time for a California comeback,” Faulconer said.

His announcement comes as a new poll shows Gov. Newsom’s approval ratings are declining among California voters.

“Somebody who is a proven problem solver, who gets results, and a track record of success running the second largest city in the state,” Faulconer continued. “Someone who can work with everyone, Republicans and Democrats, that’s what our state needs right now. One-party rule is not serving us well.”

The announcement comes after Faulconer launched an exploratory committee to begin raising money, netting more than $1 million in less than a month.

Faulconer said the campaign is for the 2022 race but would be prepared to put his name in if Newsom is recalled.

“We are going to protect lives and livelihoods in our California economy,” the former Southern California mayor said. “I feel so strong and so passionate that we have to get our public schools open.”

Faulconer’s announcement preceded Tuesday’s release of a new poll by the University of California, Berkeley, which shows a sinking approval rating for Gov. Newsom and his pandemic-related policies.

The poll says Newsom’s rating is now at 46%, compared to the 64% approval he had four months ago.

Forty-nine percent of voters did not trust how Gov. Newsom and the state government set stay-at-home orders and guidelines for businesses, while just 31% now think Newsom is doing a good or excellent job in handling the pandemic.

Newsom’s Chief Campaign Strategist Dan Newman responded to the poll saying:

Voters recognize that this is an incredibly challenging, intensely complicated, and critically important moment for public officials worldwide. That’s why the Governor remains laser focused on vaccinations, reopening, relief, and recovery. Dan Newman, Chief Campaign Strategist for Gov. Gavin Newsom

But as popularity for a recall effort against the governor grows, 49% of those polled said they think it would be a bad thing for the state, while 36% said it would be positive.

On the other hand, the Public Policy Institute of California’s statewide survey for January shows the majority of likely voters, or 52%, see Newsom in a favorable light. Just a few months into the pandemic, his approval rating among likely voters hit a peak at 64%.

While Newsom’s approval rating is split along party lines, PPIC President and CEO Mark Baldassare said in a blog post Tuesday Democratic voters in the state greatly outnumber Republican voters.

However, Baldassare notes the number of Republican voters who disapprove of the governor and voted for Trump gives the recall effort a good chance at landing on the ballot.

“But the base of Republicans (24%) or Trump voters (34%) falls well short of the majority needed to remove and replace the governor,” he continues.

The balance could really tip depending on the state’s response to the pandemic, Baldassare says in his post.

“If Californians are satisfied with the COVID-19 response, a recall election may not gain much traction. But if Californians are frustrated, it could set the stage for a recall election that upends the political status quo,” Baldassare writes.

Meanwhile, Faulconer said his next step will be to reach out and have conversations with voters across the state for support.

View UC Berkeley’s poll results below.