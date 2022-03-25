(KTXL) — Two good Samaritans recently lost their lives trying to stop a man from walking out of a Fairfield convenience store with a case of beer.

One died at that scene and the other died days later at a hospital.

Three weeks ago, 10 people used sledgehammers to smash their way into jewelry store display cases at the Roseville Galleria.

Now, there’s new action at the Capitol to try to stop the retail thefts plaguing the state. Assembly Member Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, and Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retail Association, spoke with Sonseeahray about the new proposal.