New state public health order gives health care workers until Sept. 30 to be fully vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Workers in health care settings have until Sept. 30 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new order by the California Department of Public Health.

The move comes as California’s infection rate is at 18.3 cases per 100,000 people per day. Officials say the increase in infections is due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

“California is currently experiencing the fastest increase in COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic,” the CDPH said.

Additionally, the state agency says a growing number of health care workers are contracting COVID-19 and outbreaks are being traced to those who are unvaccinated.

The CDPH is allowing religious and/or medical exemptions to its order, which will have to be turned in to the worker’s facility operator.

If a worker does get an exemption, they will have to get tested either once or twice a week, depending on the type of facility they work at. They will also have to “wear a surgical mask or higher-level respirator.”

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health announced earlier in the week they would be requiring all of their physicians and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the same deadline.

A second public health order issued by the CDPH also requires that some health care facilities verify that visitors are either vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 three days prior to indoor visits.

