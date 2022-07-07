SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The new United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, Phillip A. Talbert, was sworn in on Thursday.

Talbert will oversee California’s largest federal district geographically. The district is comprised of 34 counties and over 8 million residents.

Though he was appointed in April and confirmed in June, Talbert was the acting U.S. attorney since March 1, 2021. Before that, he was the assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District for 19 years.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office where I have served as a career prosecutor the majority of my legal career. I am humbled to have the support and confidence of President Biden and my two home state Senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla,” Talbert said.

Talbert was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice before joining the U.S. attorney’s office.

“I am honored to lead the committed public servants in this outstanding office. I look forward to working with them and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and to represent the United States with the highest quality legal representation,” Talbert said.

The headquarters for the U.S. attorney is in Sacramento, with offices in Fresno and Bakersfield.