Newsom adds dozens of counties to drought emergency, including Sacramento-San Joaquin region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom added 39 counties to his drought emergency proclamation Monday, including counties in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region.

Forty-one of the state’s 58 counties are now part of the proclamation.

“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said in a news release.

According to the governor’s office the proclamation “directs the State Water Board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to conserve water upstream later in the year to maintain water supply, improve water quality and protect cold water pools for salmon and steelhead,” and loosens some regulatory requirements to offset drought impacts.

Del Norte, Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties were added to the proclamation on Monday.

Newsom first declared the emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties on April 21.