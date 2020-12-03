Newsom’s former aide arrested on felony domestic violence charges

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Nathan Ballard, a prominent Democratic strategist and longtime Gov. Gavin Newsom friend and adviser, was arrested on two felony domestic violence charges in Napa.

The allegations include the attempt to suffocate a four-year-old child with a pillow.

Ballard, 51, was booked on October 18 on two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death and domestic violence according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

This adds to a rough patch for Newsom who admitted to attending a birthday party at the high-end French Laundry last month, which he was heavily criticized for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.