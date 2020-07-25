Newsom announces expansion of hotel room program for essential workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California is extending its subsidized hotel room program to essential workers.

“We have to give them the supports where they have the ability to isolate, the ability in some cases to quarantine,” Newsom said.

Newsom pointed out the overwhelming majority of essential workers across industries, like agriculture, construction and food service, are Latinx.

“For us to be successful in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19, extinguishing COVID-19 — which we will do — it depends on our ability to keep our essential workers safe,” the governor said.

Newsom’s administration also released new guidance to essential employers. The governor admitted his administration didn’t do enough at first to educate businesses about the guidelines that must be followed.

He says the state is stepping up and expediting its enforcement of labor laws and COVID-19 rules.

“The need to go after folks that make some members in certain industries look bad when they may be the exception and not the rule,” Newsom said.

As the Legislature reconvenes on Monday, Newsom says he’s working with state lawmakers to try to expand paid sick leave, worker’s compensation and financial security measures, especially for essential workers.