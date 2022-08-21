SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $317 million in federal grants to help seven jurisdictions rebuild after the 2018 wildfires.

According to a news release from the California Governor’s Office, throughout 2018 more than 1.6 million acres burned, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses specifically in Paradise in Butte County.

In August 2018, the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex Fire hit northern California followed by the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire in November 2018. In 2018, those “were the most destructive and deadly fires to hit California.”

The news release said that the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds are for infrastructure projects to help communities work to rebuild housing, especially low- and moderate-income housing. These funds will ensure that every household destroyed during the wildfires will have a chance to rebuild, and families will be able to return home.

“California remains committed to uplifting and supporting every community impacted by devastating wildfires as they work to rebuild,” Governor Newsom said in a news release. “Rebuilding after communities are tragically destroyed due to extreme weather is an opportunity to restore economic opportunities and strengthen communities giving them an opportunity to heal.”

According to the news release, communities were “awarded funding based on their unmet infrastructure needs and have the flexibility to use the grants to support projects based on their priorities to rebuild in a safe, sustainable, and resilient way.”

Paradise was awarded nearly $200 million to construct critical projects that will allow the town to rebuild more affordable housing, business corridors, and critical evacuation routes.

“We are inspired by residents coming together and working in partnership with the state to rebuild their lives, restore economic opportunities and create a more resilient future,” Lourdes Castro Ramírez, Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency Secretary said in the news release. “These dollars represent a major milestone for communities that withstood unimaginable tragedy because of these devastating wildfires. We will continue to work closely with our federal partners in the Biden Administration to bring resources to communities faster and more equitably when disasters hit.”