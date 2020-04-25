Newsom announces more aid for California’s seniors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Millions of California seniors will have access to a new benefit from the state and FEMA.

Governor Newsom says when the state starts to phase out of its stay at home order, seniors will be under the mandate longer.

“To protect those that need most protection,” he said. “And so, I think it’s an honest statement.”

With that in mind, California is now providing unlimited healthy meals to seniors. The new statewide program will work with local restaurants who lost business, using local produce and volunteers to prepare, serve and deliver the meals.

“It will allow for the ability for restaurants to start rehiring or keep people currently employed, and start preparing three meals a day, seven days a week,” Newsom said.

Seniors who qualify are those at high risk of COVID-19, have been impacted by the virus, have compromised immune systems or are in a financial situation 600% below the federal poverty rate. Newsom says about 1.2 million people are eligible.

The state will spend up to $66 a day per senior with FEMA reimbursing 75% of the cost.

“We want to get a lot of independent restaurants up and running and have a diversity of options. We want to make sure what we send to our seniors is low sodium, not high fructose drinks or sugary drinks and the like,” Newsom said.

Along with the meal program, Newsom announced a new hotline for older Californians who just need someone to talk to — 1-888-670-1360.