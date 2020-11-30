Newsom: California to provide temporary tax relief to businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will provide temporary tax relief for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

California’s small businesses embody the best of the California Dream and we can’t let this pandemic take that away. We have to lead with health to reopen our economy safely and sustainably while doing all we can to keep our small businesses afloat. With this financial assistance and tax relief, California is stepping up where the federal government isn’t. By providing potentially billions in immediate relief and support, our small businesses can weather the next month as we continue partnering with the Legislature to secure additional funding and investments in small businesses in the new year. Gov. Gavin Newsom

The temporary tax relief entails an automatic three-month income tax extension for taxpayers filing less than $1 million in sales tax, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

It also “extends the availability of existing interest and penalty-free payment agreements to companies with up to $5 million in taxable sales and provides expanded interest-free payment options for larger businesses particularly affected by significant restrictions on operations based on COVID-19 transmissions,” according to the release.

If fully used, the tax relief is estimated to have “billions in impact,” the governor’s office said.

Also announced was a new $500 million COVID Relief Grant program, along with expanding the existing California Rebuilding Fund by $12.5 million.

California is home to 4.1 million small businesses, representing 99.8% of all businesses in the state and employing 48.5% of the state’s total workforce. An August Small Business Majority survey found that 44% of small businesses are at risk of shutting down amid COVID-19. Minority-owned businesses are disproportionately impacted as well, according to Census Current Population Survey data.

The application opens Dec. 1. For more information about the program and to apply, click or tap here.

A full list of existing state support for businesses can also be found by clicking or tapping here.