Newsom calls on more resources to help with California’s rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More resources are on the way to California as the state sees increased spread of COVID-19.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 190 health care workers to try to help doctors and nurses across California.

“We were fortunate, I had a conversation with the vice president just a few days ago, to be able to draw down even more support than we had in the past for these field medical teams,” the governor said.

Newsom said hospitalizations increased nearly 50% statewide over the last two weeks. He said California has plenty of surge capacity if needed, with alternative care sites and other leased medical facilities.

But in an effort to bring in more human help, Newsom is calling for more applicants to California’s Health Corps of medical professionals. He said so far, 741 of 35,000 of them have been deployed to help nursing homes and corrections facilities.

“We don’t want everybody concentrated on filling out applications just in one part of the state,” he said. “It’s about matching need in different parts of the state based upon different professions within the health care system.”

The governor’s update comes as three more counties, Napa, Yolo and San Benito, were added to the state’s community spread watch list. That brings the total to 26 counties where state officials have serious concerns over hospital capacity and disease transmission.