Newsom: Deal to reopen state schools may be reached as soon as this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and lawmakers are working to sort out details to try to resume in-person learning in schools across the state.

“It is my desire to get our schools safely open as quickly as we can,” Newsom said Monday.

Newsom added a deal could be reached as soon as this week. Some lawmakers confirmed Monday that Democrats and Newsom are close to reaching an agreement.

“From my perspective, the two f’s are what’s important: flexibility and funding,” Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said.

“The initial reopening plan that he put out there was very rigid; almost every school said this is just not feasible for us to do,” said Gallagher, who is also the vice chair of the Education Finance Committee.

“And then there’s the blueprint framework, which is still an impediment if you’re saying you can’t open until you get to the red tier — well, most of the state is still in purple tier,” he continued.

A major sticking point in negotiations has been teachers’ union calls for educators to be vaccinated before stepping foot back into the classroom.

The governor said the state is prioritizing teachers in upcoming Phase 1B for vaccinations.

“We are prioritizing teachers; we want to clarify that further and that will be part of what we hope to announce in the next — well, I don’t want to preview anything — but announced very, very shortly,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, a hearing on the state’s Department of Education in the assembly is scheduled for next Tuesday.