(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in multiple counties in response to the winter storm.

The 21 counties now under a State of Emergency are Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Yuba.

•Video Above: Officials monitoring flood zones ahead of possible flooding

A State of Emergency was issued at the beginning of March for the following 13 counties: Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.

According to the emergency proclamation, the storms have caused power outages, forced evacuations, and have stranded residents and motorists in impacted counties. More storms are reportedly forecasted as well and could continue to cause issues for communities.