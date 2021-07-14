Newsom details rent relief program; over $1 billion in rental assistance requested so far

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Los Angeles County Wednesday to highlight his California Comeback Plan and the rent relief program he announced in June.

Newsom extended the eviction moratorium through Sept. 30, pledging to pay off all unpaid rent from April 2020 through Sept. 30 for people who earn 80% or less of their area’s median income.

The money to pay for this — $5.2 billion — comes from the federal government.

The plan also includes an additional $2 billion for past-due water and utility bills and internet service.

Newsom said the likelihood of extending the program past Sept. 30 is very “modest.”

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program has received more than 108,800 applications, according to the Governor’s Office.

Newsom said over $1 billion in rental assistance has been requested through the program to date.

California has some of the most expensive rents in the country and a housing shortage. About 25% of California’s renters pay at least half of their income on housing costs, a figure that includes rent and utilities, according to the California Department of Finance.

The rent relief program is available to all California residents, regardless of immigration status.

Renters and landlords can apply for relief here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.