Newsom discusses replacing Harris should Biden win in November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the 2020 election, it would be up to Governor Gavin Newsom to decide who takes Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate.

His pick would serve until the term runs out in 2022.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Newsom discussed what the process of replacing Harris would look like should he have to make that decision.

“Last I looked it’s August of 2020. That decision would need to be made January of 2021,” the governor said. “It’s not a way of being flippant. It’s a way of being factual and very transparent, absolutely focused on bending this curve, mitigating the spread of this disease.”

Newsom was later asked if anyone had pitched themselves to him for the pick.

“You might be the only one who hasn’t and that’s just a slight exaggeration,” he responded.

He said Biden picking Harris is meaningful to California.

Newsom endorsed her for president before backing Biden. He and Harris have worked together for decades.

“I’m looking forward to turning the page as a nation and working very closely with my old friend of a quarter of a century, the next vice president of the United States,” Newsom said.

While he has not given any names, with less than five months to make the decision, Newsom’s options range from current members of his administration, members of Congress and other local leaders.