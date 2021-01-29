Newsom frustrated as school reopening plans stall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a virtual conversation with the Association of California School Administrators, Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared frustrated as his school reopening plan for California is now stalling two weeks before he hoped to get young students back to school.

Over the last couple of weeks, lawmakers, teachers and school district leaders have expressed a long list of concerns with the governor’s swift school reopening plan.

This plan targeted in-person instruction to start rolling out for younger students in mid-February, providing money for regular testing, contact tracing and PPE.

But analysts have noted this doesn’t provide enough resources to public health departments or local governments to actually make this work.

The California Teacher’s Association sent a letter this week to the governor saying teachers should be vaccinated before they return for in-person instruction and Newsom’s administration has yet to release a detailed plan for that.

In a live-streamed virtual event on YouTube that was originally offline Thursday but put back up Friday, Newsom was asked about this and other concerns with his plan.

“If everybody has to be vaccinated, we might as well just tell people the truth: there will be no in-person instruction in the state of California,” Newsom said. “Just tell them the truth. I mean, I — don’t mislead people, based upon what we know today.”

The governor has not responded to FOX40’s request for a comment.