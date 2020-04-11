Newsom, health officials applaud distancing efforts as virus trends decline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — A return to somewhat normalcy in California may happen sooner than officials had projected.

California Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly on Friday showed declining trends and steady hospitalization rates across the state.

“This is a point of pride for Californians that we’ve done so well with what we’ve been doing,” Ghaly said.

At the state’s daily virus news briefing, Ghaly said California may be hitting its hospitalization peak now as opposed to the mid-May projection officials had made earlier.

Governor Gavin Newsom applauded Californians for staying home and practicing physical distancing but urged the state to continue those efforts.

“The future happens inside of us,” Newsom saud. “It’s decisions, not conditions that will determine the fate and future of this modeling.”

Despite the positive outlook, work continues across the state to increase hospital bed capacity across California and to bring more personal protective equipment into the state.

Newsom also alluded to plans for the state to return to normal.

“We have detailed strategies that we’re working on that we’re very close to making public. Know we are as eager to provide that information as you are to receive it,” Newsom said.

State leaders say physical distancing orders will stay in place for at least a few more weeks so hospitalization rates can drop further.