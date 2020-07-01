Newsom hints at new restrictions ahead of Fourth of July holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is set to tighten up some of its coronavirus restrictions in some or possibly all counties across the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom hinted he’d be making an announcement with more details on Wednesday.

“The spread when you are not at home an in indoor facilities is much more probable than at outdoor settings,” Newsom said Tuesday. “We’ll start looking at the health orders and health directives in the county in relation to indoor versus outdoor.”

After seeing a 6% increase in hospitalizations and 4% increase in ICU patients within the last 24 hours, Newsom said another four counties will likely be added to California’s lengthy watch list for community spread. However, he did not specify those counties.

Now, days ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, California could be targeting family gatherings, a known factor for community spread in the state.

“That is the top concern that our health officers had when we surveyed them over the weekend,” Newsom said.

Newsom also said Wednesday’s announcement will include details on how the state will step up enforcement of its reopening guidelines and face mask mandate.

“If you’re not going to stay home, if you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will,” he said.

The governor, who constantly refers to California’s reopening process as a dimmer and not a light switch, now appears to be preparing to turn that dimmer down.