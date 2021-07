California Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Newsom is at risk of being on the recall ballot without his party ID – Democrat – next to his name. Newsom’s campaign is suing the Secretary of State, whom he appointed, after they failed to file paperwork on time. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom will visit the campus of a Tulare County elementary school Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s office, Newsom will discuss California’s plan to provide wider access to high-speed internet service.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.