Newsom names former Stockton Mayor Tubbs advisor for governor’s economic council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he named former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs as a member for the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Tubbs will be Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity, gathering data and ways to fight poverty.

As Mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs proved himself as a leader who cares deeply about his community and economic fairness. From implementing the first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot to launching the Stockton Scholars program to invest in his city’s youth, Tubbs expanded opportunity and hope in his hometown. I can think of no one more dedicated or better equipped to make recommendations to my team and help lead outreach efforts to increase opportunity and entrepreneurship to reduce poverty in California. I look forward to working with Mayor Tubbs to build a California for all. Gavin Newsom, California Governor

Tubbs will not be a state employee or compensated for his role, Newsom’s office added.

In a statement, Tubbs said he was “honored” to work with the administration.

“As I always say, poverty is a choice: a policy one. I can think of no greater calling than to build upon my work with Mayors and community leaders across our state and nation to help advance big, bold policy solutions that are rooted in economic fairness, racial equity, and recognize the dignity of all people,” he said.