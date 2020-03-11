Newsom: New coronavirus cases in California rose 15% overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the state, Sacramento County has now declared a state of emergency.

Health officials say they are no longer trying to contain the virus but instead are trying to mitigate it.

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed reporters at the State Capitol on Tuesday, saying there was a 15% increase in coronavirus cases overnight.

“The current number of positive Californians totals 157, that number is 24 more than it was just yesterday,” he said.

The state had its second virus-related death in Santa Clara County on Monday.

There, health officials are banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, meaning fans will not be able to attend home San Jose Sharks games.

As a result, the governor called on professional sports teams to send more guidance to their fans on staying safe.

“I found it quite curious that the four major organizations -- NHL, soccer, Major League Basball and the NBA -- sent out guidelines to protect their athletes but not their fans,” the governor said. “And I found that curious.”

In Sacramento County, Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson says the situation is not to the point where Sacramento Kings games should ban fans.

However, he says the county is no longer trying to contain the virus. Instead, his department will be mitigating it, meaning they will no longer be quarantining people who were exposed for 14 days.

“That is no longer recommended because we actually now have community spread of the virus and there are lots and lots of people that have it that would actually have no symptoms or only mild symptoms,” he said.

Both the governor and local health officials say those who are at an increased risk, like seniors, should now practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

“And I think at these large music venues, you’re already seeing that happening, large parades you’re seeing that happening. And I think it’s inevitable you’re going to see that at large sporting events as well,” Newsom said.

The governor says his office is releasing an advisory on how local governments should deal with the homeless and they’re working on guidelines for restricting those who should visit senior living facilities.

He also said the number of testing labs is increasing within the state. Right now, there are 18, soon to be 19. Three more commercial testing labs will be opening soon, including one here in Sacramento County.