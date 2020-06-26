Newsom: No plans to pause reopening despite rise in virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the number of coronavirus cases rise in California, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that intensive care unit beds are now at about a third of the state’s capacity.

He says California has seen a 19% increase in ICU patients over the last two weeks.

“When our system can not absorb when there’s a capacity consideration or limitation, that’s when we have alarm bells that are raised,” Newsom said.

But the governor says the state isn’t at that point, and there are no plans to pause reopening.

Newsom said the overall healthcare delivery system is at 8% capacity while the state is now testing nearly 100,000 people a day.

California rolled out its CalCAT modeling system to the public on Thursday with data cities, counties and the state have been using to guide reopening.

It shows short-term projections and current scenarios for COVID-19 and aims to get all counties on the same page.

“We want to empower local leadership to make informed decisions but we also want that information to be made public,” Newsom said.

While the numbers show California isn’t experiencing a serious spike like neighboring state Arizona, Newsom said for now, he won’t require 14-day quarantines from that state or any other.

“The message should be very clear — anyone coming into the state of California is subject to the mask mandate and the guidelines that we have put forth but at this moment. But at this moment, we’re not shutting down our border to other states,” he said.