Newsom nominates Assemblywoman Dr. Shirley Weber for secretary of state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Assemblywoman Dr. Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, for secretary of state, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Newsom appointed Alex Padilla, California’s current secretary of state, to the U.S. Senate to finish the remainder of Sen. Kamala Harris’ term.

Weber would be California’s first Black secretary of state, the governor’s office said.

Her nomination will need approval from the Legislature.

Weber is the chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

I am excited to be nominated for this historical appointment as the Secretary of State of California. I thank ⁦@CAgovernor⁩ for the confidence in me. Being the first Black Woman in this position will be monumental and I am up for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/NMTZgX5HfC — Asm. Shirley Weber (@AsmShirleyWeber) December 23, 2020

“I am excited to be nominated for this historic appointment as the Secretary of State of California. I thank Governor Newsom for the confidence he’s placed in me and his belief that I will stand strong for California,” Weber said in a news release. “Being the first African American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge. Expanding voting rights has been one of the causes of my career and will continue to motivate me as I assume my new constitutional duties.”

Weber became an Assembly member in 2012. Prior to that, she was the former president of the San Diego Board of Education and had retired after 40 years as an Africana Studies Department professor at San Diego State University.

