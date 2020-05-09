Newsom order allows every Californian a mail-in ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Friday allowing every voter in California to receive a mail-in ballot for November’s general election.

“To make sure we are reaching out to all registered, eligible voters and giving them the opportunity and give them the choice not to feel like they have to go to a concentrated, dense environment where their health may be at risk,” Newsom said.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla says California is the first state in the country to take such action in response to COVID-19.

The executive order states each voter will receive their ballot 29 days before the election. Those who are military and overseas will receive ballots 45 days out.

State leaders say the election will not be vote-by-mail only. Election officials are hoping to gather volunteers to help out at some polling places. Newsom says the state is working on a plan.

“The need in the next days and weeks, at the end of this month at the latest, to put together a very detailed plan in physical locations that need to be set up,” Newsom said.

Padilla said California is well-positioned to expand its vote-by-mail systems, noting 75% of the state already receives automatic vote-by-mail ballots.

Voters should make sure their registration is up to date by clicking or tapping here.