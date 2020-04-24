Newsom orders debt collectors to stop garnishing stimulus money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday keeping debt collectors from garnishing any stimulus check money in California.

“It’s also retroactive. So, if you’re a debt collector and you did garnish those contributions, those checks, you gotta give them back,” he said.

The only exceptions are for those who owe child care, spousal support or money to a victim’s account.

Newsom also announced 21 of the state’s largest 24 student loan services agreed to a 90-day forbearance on loans.

“Impacting over 1.1 million Californians with loan debt, no burden now placed on them over the next 90 days, no impact to their credit ratings, no late fees or fines and actual support in terms of getting new payment plans,” Newsom said.

Newsom added that $4 billion so far has been distributed in unemployment to 3.9 million people, acknowledging the frustrations Californians are having with the state’s unemployment insurance call center.

“We’re continuing to process more claims and address some of the anxiety around getting access to an individual human being to answer the phone,” Newsom said. “We are adding a few hundred more personnel to that task.”