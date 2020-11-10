Newsom prepares to work with President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State leaders are already gearing up to work with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Although Donald Trump has yet to concede in the presidential race, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state isn’t waiting to prepare for the new administration.

“This is an exciting and enlivening time and opportunity for the state of California and we’re going to do everything we can to maximize it and to do so very efficiently and effectively, and we are not waiting for President Trump to make an announcement saying he’s walking away or work his way through the court system,” Newsom declared. “We are working very collaboratively now and engaging all of our department heads.”

Newsom said working with the federal government will likely be completely different. Mending the relationship will start with working through California’s 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration, which Newsom said the state is already looking into.

The goal is “to adjudicate, figuratively not literally, the process and protocols around which lawsuits may be dropped, which lawsuits can be addressed by executive order, which lawsuits can be addressed by agency,” Newsom said.

The governor said he has yet to speak with President-elect Joe Biden but said conversations have already started with his friend and colleague Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Newsom praised their first move in formulating its pandemic task force, which includes three Bay Area doctors.

“I would be shocked if you did not hear more announcements of other high-profile Californians getting picked to either advise or picked for formal roles in the new administration,” Newsom said.

Another piece of planning for the Biden/Harris administration involves filling Harris’ vacant Senate seat. Newsom said there’s no timeline established for that and the selection process is just beginning.