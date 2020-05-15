Newsom proposes cutting billions meant for already struggling schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday proposed billions in cuts to education.

Estimates say K-12 public schools will see around $7 billion less in state money next school year.

Sacramento City Unified School District, which is already in a $27 million hole, expects that number to balloon up to a $77 million dollar deficit with the governor’s announcement.

“We’ll need to employ every other strategy that’s available and those could include furloughs, pay cuts, loss of jobs — unfortunately — loss of programs,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

“We’ve gone through this before,” said E. Toby Boyd, a kindergarten teacher in Elk Grove and the president of the California Teachers Association.

Boyd said he sees similarities between proposed cuts now and cuts during the financial crisis of 2008.

“We lost a lot of educators, our students saw classes increase, we lost vital programs, and it’s just going to be horrible to see them go through that again,” Boyd told FOX40.

The 115 community colleges throughout the state will also feel the cuts.

“So, the overall cut that we are going to see will be $1.1 billion, which is about 14% in the total amount of money that our colleges receive from the state,” said Evan Hawkins, the executive director of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges.

Hawkins said the expected money loss comes as he anticipates more students will opt for community colleges in the fall, as many four year schools will begin the school year online.

“Producing nurses, EMTs, other folks in the trades that are just going to be crucial for our economic recovery and resiliency,” Hawkins said.