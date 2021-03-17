Newsom recall organizer discusses progress, signature round-up

There were three failed attempts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019, with one failing in 2020 and another attempt happening now.

This effort has made it all the way to Wednesday’s deadline for signature submission, with what organizers said is a gathering effort guaranteed to withstand the validation process. Organizers added they have collected more than 2 million names on petitions — more than enough — to put the recall on the ballot.

One of those organizers, Mike Netter, joined Sonseeahray to talk about Tuesday night’s recall round-up and what they’re waiting on.