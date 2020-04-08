Newsom says California’s virus curve is bending but ‘also stretching’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “Slow” and “steady” are two words Governor Gavin Newsom used to describe the increase of COVID-19 cases in California.

Confirmed cases rose 10% on Tuesday. The number of patients in intensive care increased by 4%.

“Let me give you a sense of optimism in terms of the curve in California bending,” Newsom said. “It is bending, but it’s also stretching.”

The governor noted the bent and stretched curve is allowing the state to buy time and loan some of its equipment to states in need.

The state Tuesday night is set to send off 100 ventilators each to New York, New Jersey and Illinois, according to Newsom. Another 200 will be distributed between Maryland, Washington, D.C., Nevada and Delaware.

State health officials said by May they’re hoping to have them back to help nearly triple California’s inventory of ventilators.

“We’re looking to get somewhere between an additional 15 and 20 (thousand) more to reach about 25 to 30 thousand ventilators in the state of California,” California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “We know that we don’t need that at this moment.”

Economically, with 2.3 million Californians applying for unemployment benefits and stimulus checks on the way, Newsom said the state is considering extending direct payments to undocumented immigrants who were not eligible for the payout.

“Obviously, as Californians caring deeply about undocumented residents in this state to provide supports for those individuals as well,” Newsom said. “So the answer is yes, all of that is being considered, all part of a broader package where I’ll be making some significant adjustments.”