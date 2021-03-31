Newsom sets aside Cal Fire funds as wildfire season approaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California heads into the warmer months, crews are preparing for any potential fires.

Now, they’re getting more financial support from the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that $80.74 million in emergency funds will be allocated to Cal Fire.

In California, climate change is making the hots hotter and the dries drier, leaving us with world record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires threatening our communities. We aren’t just waiting for the next crisis to hit – this funding will support our heroic firefighters to save lives as they work to prevent and tackle destructive wildfires.

The funding includes staffing and hiring of fire crews, along with improved technology and base camp operations.

Officials ask residents to clear away debris from their homes and have a go-bag ready as fire season approaches.