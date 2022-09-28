SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s tackling the state’s housing problem head-on.

On Wednesday, he signed dozens of bills he argues will accelerate new, affordable housing in California. The governor acknowledges housing has been a challenge for years in California, but he hopes new legislation will change that, starting with one key action: build.

Newsom specifically highlighted Senate Bill 6 and Assembly Bill 2011. Supporters say the legislation will allow California to fast-track new housing in commercial areas and empty properties once used for parking lots, offices and retail space.

“The Sears, the Toys “R” Us, the JCPenneys, the Kmarts, they’re closing. There is nothing that is going to take their place here commercially, and so the ability to actually transform the property, to actually do it in an expedited way, put people to work, make sure their labor is protected is invaluable,” State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Fresno, said.

The governor also announced $1 billion for 30 projects he says will create more than 2,750 new homes across the state.

“This is a big deal today. More housing, more production, more folks working. Growth and inclusion,” Newsom said.

“Well, it’s what he always does. He throws money at the problem and doesn’t fix it,” State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Lassen County, said.

Dahle is Newsom’s challenger in the upcoming race for governor.

“I guarantee you no matter what he does today, we’ll still have a housing problem. It’s not going to solve the problem. Every single issue, Gavin Newsom does the same thing: has a press conference, spends money, and gets no results,” Dahle said.

And on Newsom’s $1 billion plan for new housing, his office says those projects are “shovel ready” — ready for construction.