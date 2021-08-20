Newsom signs executive order quickening debris removal from wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order aimed at supporting recovery efforts of communities impacted by recent wildfires on Friday.

The order quickens debris removal and the cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires. It also extends California’s prohibition on price gouging in impacted counties through October 20. Work hour limitations for retired persons receiving annuities have also been waived, helping to ensure staffing for fire response, the governor’s office said.

Newsom declared a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, Dixie Fire, and others.

California secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to multiple wildfires.

Read the full executive order below:

