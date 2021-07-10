Newsom signs executive order to free up energy capacity as Oregon wildfire affects California power lines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to free up more energy capacity as an Oregon wildfire continues affect power to California.

Currently, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon is impacting the transmission lines used to import energy to California, and has doubled in size to nearly 76,000 acres burned.

Newsom’s most recent order “allows the emergency use of auxiliary ship engines to relieve pressure” on the power grid, according to the governor’s office.

The order builds on Newsom’s emergency proclamation issued Friday, which “suspends certain permitting requirements to enable the use of back-up power generation.”

Earlier this week, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services earlier had also deployed firefighting equipment and personnel to Oregon to help with the Bootleg Fire.

Saturday afternoon, The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) asked customers to limit electricity use due to the utility’s power lines being impacted by wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest. Appliances and water use should be limited from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, it added.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as portions of the Delta and Sierra and foothills.

Widespread hot temperatures are expected through Monday evening.