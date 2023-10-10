(FOX40.COM) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is signing bills into law at a rapid pace the deadline to either approve or veto approaches this Saturday.

The legislature passed over 1,000 bills this legislative session, the majority of which Newsom has already signed into law.

The governor has also vetoed over 100 of the bills sent to his desk.

Here are some of the most impactful bills Newsom has signed into law this session:

AB 418

Assembly Bill 418 carried the nickname “the Skittles Ban” bill following its introduction into the Assembly for banning certain food dyes often used in making colorful candies.

The bill was later amended to remove the prohibition of titanium dioxide, an ingredient in Skittles.

Some of the additives prohibited by the bill are already outlawed in Europe and Canada where companies use altered recipes to comply with local laws.

AB 421

Assembly Bill 421 will simplify the language of ballot propositions aimed at overturning laws passed by the legislature.

Instead of choosing “Yes” or “No” on such propositions, voters will now select to either “Keep the law” or “Overturn the law.”

AB 1078

Assembly Bill 1078 prohibits school boards from banning the use of textbooks and other educational materials on the basis that it “includes a study of the role and contributions of any

individual or group” such as Latino or LGBTQ+ Americans.

AB 1228

Assembly Bill 1228 originally opened up fast food companies to legal and civil liability for violations by individual franchisee owners.

The bill came an effort by fast food companies to overturn a law passed by the legislature last session creating a council to oversee working conditions at quick service chain restaurants.

After a deal between fast food giants and unions representing their workers, AB 1228 was amended to raise the minimum wage for fast food employees to $20 an hour.

SB 478

Senate Bill 478 makes it illegal “to advertise, display, or offer a price for

a good or service that does not include” all mandatory fees or charges other than

taxes or fees imposed by a government.”

SB 616

Senate Bill 616 increased the number of paid sick days California employers are required to give workers from three a year to five.

SB 673

Similar to the recently created Feather Alert for missing Indigenous people, Senate Bill 673 creates a statewide alert system called the Ebony Alert within the Department of the California Highway Patrol to be activated for missing Black youth.