Newsom: State ‘days, not weeks’ from loosening stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In his Friday news briefing, Governor Gavin Newsom appealed to weary Californians that the statewide stay-at-home order could begin relaxing soon.

“We’re getting really close to making meaningful augmentations to that stay at home order,” he said. “I said weeks, not months about four or five days ago. I want to say many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful.”

The development comes amid pressure on state leaders as lawsuits are filed against Orange County beach closures were coupled with large protests across the state, including a massive gathering at the State Capitol.

“Democracy is also alive and well. I’m passionate about participatory democracy. It’s not about standing still and standing pat,” Newsom said. “It’s also about free expression and I applaud that and thank everyone for doing it. All I ask is they do it safely.”

Newsom acknowledged the toll California’s nearly two-month-long stay-at-home order has taken mentally, emotionally and economically.

The state’s unemployment numbers hit 3.9 million on Friday.

The governor says California is making significant progress on supplying personal protective equipment and reached its short term goal of testing 25,000 people a day — key factors state leaders say need to be met before the state opens.

California’s economy will slowly start up in four phases, Newsom reiterated, which includes retail and manufacturing coming soon.

“We’re going to be in a position as early as Monday or Tuesday to make some announcements on some strategies, some partnerships, that we’re working on in real time,” Newsom said.