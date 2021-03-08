Newsom: State exceeds goal in vaccinating education workers

EARLIMART, Calif. (KTXL) — Speaking to reporters in the Central Valley community Earlimart on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had exceeded its weekly goal of vaccinating education workers.

“This is welcome news for teachers, students and parents as more and more schools reopen safely across the state,” Newsom said. “We will continue working with our local partners to accelerate this effort in communities across the state so that all school staff have access to a vaccine within weeks.”

More than 200,000 education workers have been vaccinated, according to the state, which is well over twice its goal of 75,000.

The state recently announced that 10% of its vaccine doses would be set aside for educators and school staff as part of its plan to resume in-person learning.

Newsom signed a $6.6 billion package last week aimed at reopening schools.