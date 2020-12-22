Newsom: Stay-at-home orders likely to be extended into January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State leaders are considering more restrictions as COVID-19 continues to be a challenge for California.

As intensive care units across the state reach their limits, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California’s regional stay-at-home orders will likely be extended.

“It’s very likely based on the data, based upon these trendlines, that we’ll need to extend that stay-at-home order,” Newsom said.

State leaders didn’t say how much longer they could be extended. The orders for most regions were slated to expire next week.

The governor says a decision could come either later this week or early next week.

Newsom gave his weekly update from his home office, quarantining for a second time after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The unnamed staffer is one of the 43,000 cases the state is averaging daily. California is also averaging about 233 deaths a day.

As the state tries to suppress the U.S. domestic version of the virus, alarm over a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has prompted state leaders to explore a mandatory quarantine protocol for travelers coming from parts of the world that are seeing the strain.

“Full disclosure, we’ve been having conversations with the airlines, conversations with our stakeholders, all up and down the state. This is a preview, nothing landed yet,” Newsom said.

State leaders said there are no known cases of the new strain in California.

“The fact that it infects more easily it seems, is what we’re worried about,” Newsom said.

There’s no set timeline on when an international travel rule would be put in place. Newsom said he hopes the federal government steps in on the issue.