Newsom takes aim at recall organizers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday is the deadline for organizers of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom to turn in the necessary signatures for the issue to head to voters.

The campaigns are off and running, and the finger-pointing has begun. The one thing both sides of Governor Newsom’s recall agree on: The issue will be on the ballot this year.

“We’re anticipating that they’ve got the signatures,” Newsom said.

The governor has come to grips with the likelihood 2021 will be another election year in California with the recall effort against him.

Tuesday he took aim at leaders of the effort, calling them far-right Trump supporters.

“Look at the actual reasons they themselves listed. It has to do with immigration, the browning of California,” Newsom said. “It has to do deeply with our values, the things we hold dear. And so I’m not just fighting for me, I’m fighting for you, I’m fighting for the values of this state.”

“This campaign is not about the people who are leading this recall. This campaign is about Governor Newsom,” said Randy Economy, the senior advisor for Recall Gavin Newsom.

Proponents of the recall say of the nearly 2.1 million signatures collected so far, about 38% of them include Democrats, no party preference and other non-Republican registered voters.

“This is about the people who have signed this petition, the ones who are going to go ahead and be the final judge and jury on this campaign,” Economy said.

Newsom’s visit to a Bay Area school Tuesday was his first public appearance since kicking off an anti-recall campaign the week of the proponent’s deadline. An email sent out by the campaign launched a 72-hour fundraising drive, requesting at least $3 contributions to stop the recall.

“What took him so long?” Economy questioned. “He dismissed the recall campaign for nine months. He laughed us off, he didn’t make any mention to us, and now all of a sudden he’s in complete freakout mode.”

The governor also warned this will cost taxpayers.

“I have great respect for people who disagree with me, but this is a sideshow. This is a circus,” he said. “It’s going to cost $100 million.”

Proponents of the recall say they plan to release the final number of signatures collected Wednesday after 5 p.m. The secretary of state’s office will have until late April to verify the signatures.