Newsom teases different State of the State address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom will give his third State of the State Address on Tuesday.

This year, some things will be different.

The State of the State is usually held inside the State Capitol, but Newsom will instead deliver the address this year from Los Angeles. There will be no handshaking or hugging, no big reception in the Assembly chamber.

The governor is hinting this speech will be different and beyond the pandemic-related protocols in place.

On a stop through the Central Valley, Governor Newsom said he want to highlight the region in the upcoming speech.

“I want to highlight farmworkers, I want to highlight women, children, our caregivers,” he said. “I want to highlight this heroic work that’s being done every single day, with people that aren’t getting attention, aren’t being celebrated, but are the quiet heroes of this pandemic.”

Newsom hinted the speech will be shorter than his first two State of the State addresses.

Each clocked in just under 45 minutes, and both laid out policy priorities for that year.

Last year, he focused entirely on homelessness and he says it will be a talking point Tuesday but, overall, he says this year the speech will be different.

“This is not going to be a State of the State laden with lots of policy announcements. It will be, I hope, received optimistic not only as our resiliency but our capacity to lead throughout this, as well as talk about a future that I have all the confidence in the world that I think is extraordinarily bright, as long as it’s an inclusive future,” he said.

Another difference is the start time for the speech, typically it’s earlier in the day but Tuesday night it begins at 6 p.m.