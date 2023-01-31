(KTXL) — New gun safety legislation will be announced on Wednesday at an event by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and a California senator.

Gun safety advocates will also be in attendance, along with legislative leaders.

The announcement of new efforts for critical gun safety will be at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed.

The press event comes after mass shootings in California claimed the lives of nearly 20 people. There were 11 people killed in Monterey Park, and seven people were killed in Half Moon Bay.