Newsom to face recall as secretary of state confirms 1.6M valid signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office released the numbers Monday showing there were 1,626,042 valid signatures, enough to get a recall on the ballot. The effort needed at least 1,495,709 valid signatures.

Weber’s last update had 1.2 million certified signatures.

But there’s still more to be done for both sides. County elections officials still have until Thursday to validate the signatures collected. There is also a 30-day period during which those who signed the petition can request to remove their signatures.

BREAKING: Recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has officially triggered, @CASOSvote confirms.



She announces 1.626 million signatures have been verified on recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 26, 2021

Proponents of the recall, however, say they’re confident the governor won’t be able to remove enough to defeat the effort.

But Newsom may not even need to remove signatures.

A poll released in mid-March showed a slight majority of Californians would vote to keep Newsom in office.

Organizers, though, say the poll is helpful for them.

“It was actually a very good poll for us because it shows his tanking has not rebounded,” said Anne Dunsmore with Rescue California.

