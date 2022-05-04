This live stream has ended. A video of the press conference will be posted shortly.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in Los Angeles County to discuss the state government’s reaction to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a joint statement on Monday, Newsom and leader’s from California’s legislative branch said they intended to amend the state constitution to protect access to abortion.