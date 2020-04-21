Newsom to provide details on lifting stay-at-home orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will give the first update on how far California is getting on its “road map” to lifting stay-at-home orders on Wednesday.

“When, when do you see a little bit of a release in the valve so that we can let out a little of this pressure that I know we’re all feeling around the stay-at-home order and the like,” Newsom said on Tuesday.

Gov. Newsom is using six factors to determine how soon the state can ease its restrictions. He said Wednesday’s update will be specific to one of the key pieces of evidence his administration wants to see, which requires expanded testing and tracking of the infection.

“More tests will be available. We are seeing a significant increase in our testing capacity,” he said. “We’ll go into this in great detail tomorrow and be much more prescriptive in terms of subpopulations and geographic distributions of tests and test sites. Also, we’ll talk more specifically about different types of tests.”

While a statewide timeline for how soon Californians can get back to work is still unclear, the governor acknowledged in a state as large as this one, local jurisdictions might have different timelines.

Some counties in Southern California have started lifting some restrictions on beaches and golf courses.

“They have the ability to make those decisions as long as they don’t contravene or conflict with the state guidance. If they do, they do not have the authority to do that,” Newsom said.

Other factors in the governor’s roadmap to returning to work include preparing the state’s hospitals to handle the workload once the order lifts, more protections for vulnerable populations, more therapeutics to meet the demand and making sure schools and businesses can handle physical distancing.

Newsom said he will give updates on this road map every Wednesday moving forward.