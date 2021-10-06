Newsom to sign legislation to make college more affordable, accessible

LOS ANGELES (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Wednesday that the governor will be in Los Angeles to sign a series of bills aimed at making college more affordable and accessible for Californians.

In a statement, the governor’s office announced that Newsom would sign bills aimed at increasing affordable student housing, expanding financial aid, supporting zero-cost textbook programs and opening more slots for in-state students at California universities.

Creating transfer pathways for community college students and investing $1.9 billion into college savings accounts for more than 3 million children will also be included in the legislation.

The new investments in higher education are part of Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, which he signed in July. The $100 billion plan also includes direct payments to qualifying Californians ranging from $600-$1,100.