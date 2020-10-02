Newsom tours Glass Fire burn area, announces aid ahead of possible power shutoffs

NAPA, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom met with state and local fire officials on Thursday at a scorched school in Napa County.

“We’re dealing with extremes that scientists have predicted, objectively not subjectively, are hotter than they’ve ever been,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s visit came on what was forecasted to be a triple-digit day in parts of California’s wine country as state energy regulators warn of the potential for power shutoffs. The governor noted the state distributed millions of dollars – $13 million to cities, $13 million to counties, $20 million to special districts and $2.5 million to tribal governments — to respond to public safety power shutoffs on Thursday.

“We prioritized those dollars in a way to help support, more broadly, the health and safety of communities impacted by bad air quality associated with these fires, as well as impacting the ability to provide quality health care in a system that’s impacted by power outages and evacuations and the like,” Newsom said.

With nearly four million acres charred across the state and 20,000 firefighters on the front lines, Newsom said this fire season gives his administration a bigger nudge to spend more money on fire prevention projects.

Meanwhile, emergency management leaders are mapping out a plan to tackle tough fire weather ahead, as California enters October and, soon, November, two months already associated with devastating wildfires in years past.