Newsom turns focus to skilled nursing facilities

(KTXL) — From the beginning of the pandemic’s arrival in California, officials have said that seniors are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

A lot of the defensive measures that have re-organized life as we knew it have been put in place to protect older residents.

With skilled nursing facilities emerging as sickness hotspots, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it is time for the state to do even more for this group.

A seventh senior has now died at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward because of COVID-19. Sixty-five residents and staff there have tested positive for the virus.

Locally one person has died and another was identified with a confirmed case of the disease at Carlton Senior Living in Elk Grove.

Newsom revealed Friday that between skilled nursing facilities and the state’s smaller care homes, 1,636 patients and staff are being monitored for infection.

What he called “SWAT teams” of infection control specialists working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being sent into nursing home hotspots to saturate those areas.

Now, California is part of a first-in-the-nation program to make sure isolated residents in those facilities and elsewhere have enough of the right stuff to eat.

Newsom has also worked out a deal with the Navy to allow beds on the U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Mercy, which is docked in Los Angeles, to accept seniors who do not have COVID-19 in order to decompress some of the skilled nursing facilities. It would allow care centers to better isolate and treat the senior residents who may have the virus.