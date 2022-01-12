Newsom visits San Diego encampment to promote homelessness plan

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Wednesday morning to visit an encampment downtown and speak about the state’s attempts to address homelessness.

Newsom’s office said the news conference would highlight an element of the California Blueprint, the governor’s plan for tackling five “existential threats,” including the housing crisis, through a proposed $286.4 billion budget.

Newsom has proposed spending $2 billion for mental health services, housing, and clearing homeless encampments in addition to a $12 billion package from 2021. The combination would create a projected 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots.

