SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will make it easier for law enforcement to track down hit-and-run drivers.

Under the new legislation, law enforcement agencies will be able to ask the California Highway Patrol to activate a “Yellow Alert,” which means that several freeway signs in a designated area would light up with a vehicle’s license plate or description in the hopes that other drivers will look out for the vehicle.

The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, and it will go into effect in January 2023.

“When a driver leaves the scene of the crime, they fail to do the most humane thing — to stay and render critical aid to the person they hurt,” Patterson said in a statement. “We need to do everything possible to help law enforcement find these drivers so they can be held accountable for their actions.”